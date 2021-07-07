Bee shortage leads to lower crop yields

WISCONSIN (WKOW) -- Wisconsin and several other states across the nation are experiencing bee shortages.

Southern Wisconsin Organics owner Joe Kincade explained that since last year local farms have been experiencing vegetable declines including cucumbers and pumpkin squash.

"There's two types of crops and some crops are able to pollinate themselves. And some require insects as we know, and crops such as our pumpkins, cucumber squash, and things like that, do not have both male and female parts in the same flower require a pollinator insect," Kincade said.

Those that require a pollinator at times need more than just one to be able to produce usable and viable crop. There are several reasons to why this shortage is occurring including climate change and pesticides.

As you cannot do much about climate change, you can limit the amount of pesticides and fertilizers on your lawn.

"Try to use less fertilizers and things like that. They are going to cause harm to those insects that are sensitive to that," Kincade said. Although there are other pollinators such as butterflies, Wisconsin is seeing a decline in bumblebees at alarming rates.

As farmers, Kincade assures they are trying to combat the problem with pollinator programs and putting their crops in safer locations. Kincade also grows his own seed crops that don't require pollination and also preserves his organic seeds.

Kincade believes that globally, people should reduce the use of herbicides as they destroy plants that bees need. People can also plant more wildflower and ornamental trees in their gardens.