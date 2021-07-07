Bell ringers needed for Summer Red Kettle Campaign

MADISON (WKOW) - Summer Red Kettle Campaign for the Salvation Army kicks off soon, but the organization is still in major need of bell ringers.

The kettles will be in stores like Pick n' Save, Hy-Vee, Metcalfe's and Walgreens.

The money raised goes to shelter, housing and community program initiatives.

“The need was obviously really great last year,” Taylor Pasell, of The Salvation Army of Dane County, said. “And so this fundraiser can kind of help us get back on track as we get back into the normal structure of the Salvation Army.”

The Summer Red Kettle Campaign runs July 16-31.

The volunteer shifts are an hour long. You can sign up online here.