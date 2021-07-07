Beneficial on and off rainfall today

Beneficial on and off rainfall todayNew
MADISON (WKOW) - Showers are back today and everyone should get some!
SET UP
A low pressure system is passing right through southern Wisconsin bringing widespread rain chances, but also causing a wide range in temperatures.
TODAY
Expect on and off showers and t-showers with highs in the mid 70s in Madison. The stateline should get close to 80° while central Wisconsin will be much cooler in the 60s.
TONIGHT
Just a few more light showers with cooler temperatures region-wide in the mid 50s.
THURSDAY
Partly sunny and dry with highs in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY
Partly sunny with a few showers possible and highs in the mid 70s.
SATURDAY
Partly sunny with a chance for rain, especially south and highs in the mid to upper 70s.
SUNDAY
Partly sunny with a chance for rain, especially south and highs in the mid 70s.
MONDAY
Partly sunny with a chance for rain and highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TUESDAY
Partly sunny and warmer with temperatures in the low 80s.