Beneficial on and off rainfall today

MADISON (WKOW) - Showers are back today and everyone should get some!

SET UP
A low pressure system is passing right through southern Wisconsin bringing widespread rain chances, but also causing a wide range in temperatures.

TODAY
Expect on and off showers and t-showers with highs in the mid 70s in Madison. The stateline should get close to 80° while central Wisconsin will be much cooler in the 60s.

TONIGHT
Just a few more light showers with cooler temperatures region-wide in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY
Partly sunny and dry with highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY
Partly sunny with a few showers possible and highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY
Partly sunny with a chance for rain, especially south and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SUNDAY
Partly sunny with a chance for rain, especially south and highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY
Partly sunny with a chance for rain and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TUESDAY
Partly sunny and warmer with temperatures in the low 80s.

