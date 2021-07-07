Bucks fans make trip to Phoenix for NBA Finals

PHOENIX (WKOW) -- Game 1 of the NBA Finals didn't go the way Bucks fans had hoped for, but they voiced zero regrets about being a part of the franchise's history.

The Bucks are making their first NBA Finals appearance in 47 years. Fans made the trek from near and far to take in Tuesday night's game.

"Basically decided this morning I wanted to go to the game," said Bucks fan Sarah Albrent. "So, I asked my boss for a half a day. Booked my flight this morning. Bought the ticket this morning and I'm here."

For some, this was a trip they had been waiting decades for.

"I promised my boys that anytime one of the teams that we root for, if they were ever close enough for us to go that we would go," said Bucks fan Dan Anderson. "Save it up, whatever the cost, that we would go. So, here we are."

No matter how they got to Phoenix, they all want to witness a great moment for their favorite team.

The Bucks fans that went to Game 1 paid a hefty price and will have to do so again if they go to Game 2. Prices on Stub Hub are a minimum of $540.