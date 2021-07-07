Bucks great, longtime team broadcaster Jon McGlocklin cheering on team in NBA Finals

(WKOW) -- The enthusiasm for a long-awaited return to the NBA Finals for the Milwaukee Bucks has not diminished despite the loss in Game 1.

In 1971, the Bucks claimed the lone title in franchise history. Jon McGlocklin was a key piece of that championship puzzle. 50 years later he sees some similarities with the modern Bucks.

"We were unified. We were very professional with how we approached our jobs and the game and we brought everything we had. I think these guys do too," said McGlocklin.

He understand what it would mean to Milwaukee and Bucks fans to bring back the Larry O'Brien trophy back to Milwaukee.

"I mean, it's special to any city because it's the culmination of all that work. It's the pinnacle, it's the MECCA when you're a professional basketball player," said McGlocklin.