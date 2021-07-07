Dane County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing couple

WINDSOR (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing couple from the village of Windsor.

A family member reported Bart and Krista Halderson missing on Wednesday. They were last seen on Thursday, July 1 at their home. The couple was planning to take a trip to Langlade County this weekend and family has been unable to reach them.

Authorities do not have a vehicle description. Bart is 50-years-old and Krista is 53-years-old.

If anyone has information on the couple, please contact the Dane County Communications Center at 608.255.2345 or the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 608.284.6900.