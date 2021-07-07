Skip to Content

Dane County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing couple

9:10 pm Top Stories
Missing dane county couple

WINDSOR (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing couple from the village of Windsor.

A family member reported Bart and Krista Halderson missing on Wednesday. They were last seen on Thursday, July 1 at their home. The couple was planning to take a trip to Langlade County this weekend and family has been unable to reach them.

Authorities do not have a vehicle description. Bart is 50-years-old and Krista is 53-years-old.

If anyone has information on the couple, please contact the Dane County Communications Center at 608.255.2345 or the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 608.284.6900.

Matthew Cash

Senior Executive Producer

More Stories

Skip to content