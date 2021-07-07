Death toll from record-breaking heat wave hits 116 in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s death toll from last weekend’s record-smashing Pacific Northwest heat wave has risen to 116. The state medical examiner on Wednesday released an updated list of fatalities from the heat wave that added nine deaths. Of the 116 deaths recorded, the youngest victim was 37 and the oldest was 97. In Portland’s Multnomah County, where most of the deaths occurred, officials said many victims had no air conditioners or fans and died alone. Gov. Kate Brown directed agencies to study how Oregon can improve its response to heat emergencies and enacted emergency rules to protect workers from extreme heat.