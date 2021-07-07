Democratic US Senate candidate Cheri Beasley raises $1.3M

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley of North Carolina has raised nearly $1.3 million in little more than two months since entering the race in April. Her campaign announced the total Wednesday. The former state Supreme Court chief justice is gearing up to for an expensive bid to fill the seat that Republican Sen. Richard Burr is vacating in 2022. The possible pickup opportunity for Democrats could sway the balance of the Senate and determine whether Republicans can more easily stifle President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda. The campaign of Beasley’s top Democratic primary foe, state Sen. Jeff Jackson, says it brought in more than $700,000 from April 1 to June 30.