Door-to-door COVID-19 vaccine effort in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Health officials are taking new approaches to get more people vaccinated and prevent more deaths.

In Milwaukee, vaccine mobilizers are going door-to-door. They are primarily targeting neighborhoods with low vaccine rates.

They're handing out information on the COVID-19 shot and vaccines itself.

"It's almost overwhelming, because I'm contributing to something that's bigger than me. It's bigger than the community," said Marcus Austin.

In the first eight days of the effort, mobilizers have administered more than 130 doses.