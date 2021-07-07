England beats Denmark 2-1, reaches Euro 2020 final

LONDON (AP) — England has broken through its semifinal ceiling at major soccer tournaments. A title match awaits for the first time in 55 years. Harry Kane converted the rebound after his initial penalty was saved in the 104th minute to give England a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Denmark in extra time at Wembley Stadium in the European Championship semifinals. England will return to its national soccer stadium on Sunday to play Italy and will be competing in its first final since the 1966 World Cup. That remains England’s only international title. England had to rally for the win after Mikkel Damsgaard scored from a free kick in the 30th. England’s equalizer was an own-goal in the 39th.