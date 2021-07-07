EU upbeat over economic growth, concerned about inflation

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission is upbeat about economies rebounding from coronavirus restrictions. It said in new forecasts Wednesday that the economies of the 27 EU countries are likely to expand by 4.8% this year. The same growth is expected for the 19 countries using the euro single currency. That’s around half a percentage point higher than predicted in May. But the EU’s executive branch is warning that the impact of COVID-19 variants could pose a risk. Brussels is also concerned about rising inflation.