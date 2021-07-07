Skip to Content

Fed officials discuss timing of reducing bond purchases

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve officials began debating at their June meeting when and how they would reduce the monthly bond purchases that they have used to keep longer-term interest rates in check. The discussions were revealed in the minutes of the Fed’s June meeting released Wednesday. They indicate that the Fed is moving closer to a decision to taper those purchases, though most analysts don’t expect a reduction until late this year. The minutes reflect a broadly positive outlook on the economy among Fed policymakers but also some concern that higher inflation could prove more persistent than the central bank has previously indicated. 

Associated Press

