Fire damages Beaver Dam home

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) - Fire officials said a Beaver Dam home was damaged by fire Wednesday.

According to a press release, the Beaver Dam Fire and Rescue Department was called to a home at 408 S. Center St. at 6:14 a.m. It was reported that the fire started on the main floor and was spreading to the second floor.

Officials said firefighters could see smoke coming from second floor windows when they arrived. They said people inside found the fire, called 911 and got out of the home.

Firefighters had the fire extinguished within four minutes of arriving, according to the press release.

Officials said the fire caused moderate damage to the first floor. There was also moderate smoke damage to the first and second floors.

The fire cause is under investigation. The occupants of the home were assisted by the American Red Cross.

Fire officials said there was one working smoke detector in the home.