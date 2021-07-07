Hazmat crews called to Sun Prairie apartment to investigate, building deemed safe

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie first responders were called to a potential hazmat incident at an apartment complex Tuesday night, according to Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue.

It happened just before 9 p.m. at 1051 O'Keeffe Avenue, a 20 unit apartment complex, according to Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison.

While Sun Prairie officials gathered information and began evacuating people who lived there, the Madison Fire Hazardous Material Team (H.I.T.) was called in to help.

The hazmat team checked the air quality and found nothing toxic. They were able to give the all-clear shortly after and allow residents to return to their homes.