Johnson at June GOP event: climate change is ‘bullsh*t’

WAUWAUTOSA (WKOW) — Only a week after telling the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he was not a climate change denier, video surfaced of Senator Ron Johnson mouthing that climate change is "bullsh*t."

During a GOP women's luncheon in Wauwautosa held on June 5, Johnson told the crowd he didn't believe in climate change, despite mounting evidence and increasing acceptance from Johnson's own party.

"I actually - again, I don't know about you guys - is... bullsh*t," Johnson said the to scattered laughs from the assembled crowd. Johnson didn't verbally say the word, but instead clearly mouthed it.

In a statement to the Journal Sentinel, Johnson said that scientific consensus has been disproven many times in the past, and while he said human activity definitely affects the environment around us, he wouldn't say that humans are affecting climate change.

"I am not a climate change denier, but I am also not a climate change alarmist," he said in a statement.

This new video comes as Johnson continues to promote stories of people harmed by the COVID-19 vaccine, drawing increasing criticism of his actions.