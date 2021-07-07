Judge sets July hearing on Boy Scouts settlement agreement

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A bankruptcy judge has set a July 29 hearing on the proposed $850 million settlement agreement the Boy Scouts of America have with attorneys representing some 60,000 victims of child sex abuse. That gives insurance companies and others who oppose more time to weigh in. The proposed settlement was reached last week by attorneys for the Boy Scouts, abuse victims, local Boy Scouts councils and lawyers appointed to represent victims who might file future claims. Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein pushed the hearing back from July 20. Attorneys who represent insurance companies, thousands of other abuse victims and local scout sponsoring organizations such as churches said they needed more time to gather information about the agreement and file objections.