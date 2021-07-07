Judge won’t block parts of Georgia election law for now

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge declined to block some challenged sections of Georgia’s new election law ahead of two runoff elections scheduled for next week. But in his order Wednesday, U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee didn’t rule out the possibility for future elections. Election integrity activists asked the judge to prohibit the state from enforcing sections of the new law involving election observers and a new deadline for requesting absentee ballots. Two state House districts held special elections June 15 and are set to hold runoffs on Tuesday. Boulee wrote that making changes now could risk “disrupting the administration of an ongoing election.”