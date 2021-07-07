Madison home, RV catch fire overnight

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two people and a dog have been displaced from their home following a fire early Wednesday morning, according to the Madison Fire Department.

Officials said numerous people called 911 around 12:20 a.m. after noticing an "orange glow" outside their home in the 1100 block of Shasta Drive.

Smoke alarms woke up the residents and notified them of the fire. They were able to get out safely with their dog.

When MFD arrived they saw heavy smoke coming from the front of the home, spreading around the exterior and up the roofline. An RV parked in the driveway was also on fire.

Crews got to work, fighting the fire from the outside of the home.

During the efforts, MFD said a propane tank ruptured, but that was put out quickly.

Damage to the home and RV is estimated at more than $200,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.