Madison homicide victim identified

MADISON (WKOW) - The Dane County Medical Examiner's office revealed the name of Dodgeville man shot and killed in Madison early Monday morning.

Police said the shooting happened at the BP in the 4500 block of Verona Road, shortly before 1 a.m. The victim, identified Wednesday as 22-year-old Keshaun Q. Davis-Williams, was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

For more of our local news coverage, click here.

The medical examiner's office reported the autopsy showed Davis-Williams died from homicidal firearm-related trauma.

The death is still under investigation.