Man found with gunshot wound near James Madison Park; investigation ongoing

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police responded to reports of a man with a gunshot wound Wednesday morning, with an investigation into the incident underway.

According to an incident report from MPD Lieutenant Daniel Perez, authorities first received the call at 11:08 a.m. Wednesday, arriving on the scene near James Madison Park to find a man with a gunshot wound to his arm. His wound was not life-threatening, but he has been transported to a hospital for further care.

Police have not released information about any potential suspects or the man who was wounded. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Madison Police Department at (608) 255-2345.