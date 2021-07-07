Mexico asks US retailer to stop copying Indigenous design

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s National Institute of Indigenous Peoples is calling on the U.S. retailer Anthropologie to stop copying a design from used by the Mixe Indigenous community. The institute says in a Wednesday statement that Anthropologie’s “Marka embroidered shorts” copy a Mixe embroidery design from the impoverished village of Tlahuitoltepec, which is in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The shorts bear a pattern of blue flowers or stars that the villagers say copies a traditional blouse design. The institute says the Mixes did not give permission for their design to be used and urges Anthropologie to stop selling the shorts. Anthropologie’s parent, Urban Outfitters Inc., has not comment.