Myanmar protesters commemorate 1962 student resistance

BANGKOK (AP) — Pro-democracy demonstrators have taken to the streets in cities and towns around Myanmar to commemorate students who lost their lives in 1962 when a military dictator violently suppressed protests against harsh university discipline implemented under his regime. The 1962 protests at Rangoon University implicitly criticized the March 2, 1962, coup in which Gen. Ne Win ended parliamentary democracy and instituted military rule that would last five decades. The events still resonate today in Myanmar, especially after the army’s Feb. 1 ouster of the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Young people have played a leading role in resisting this year’s seizure of power and hundreds have been killed by security forces.