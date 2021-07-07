Nissan CEO tells Tokyo court Carlos Ghosn had too much power

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida has told a Japanese court that the company’s former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, had held too much power, failed to listen to others, and stayed on for too long. Uchida said Wednesday that those factors led to financial misconduct charges for Ghosn. Nissan as a corporate entity is standing trial on charges of having falsified securities reports in under-reporting Ghosn’s compensation. It does not contest the charges, But Ghosn says he is innocent. He was arrested in 2018, but fled to Lebanon while out on bail. Greg Kelly, a former executive vice president at Nissan, also is on trial on charges of failing to fully report Ghosn’s compensation.