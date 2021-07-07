Number of missing on Mexico’s highway of death rises to 71

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials say at least 71 people have gone missing on the highway between Mexico’s industrial hub of Monterrey and the border city of Nuevo Laredo. Local media have dubbed the road “the highway of death.” The head of Mexico’s National Search Commission said Wednesday that most of the missing are men who drove trucks or other transport vehicles. Commission chief Karla Quintana says investigations are focusing on a point near where the highway enters Nuevo Laredo. That border city has long been dominated by the Northeast drug cartel. Quintana says the disappearances may be related to turf battles between the Jalisco and Northeast cartels.