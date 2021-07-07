Officials hunt grizzly that killed camper in Montana town

HELENA Mont. (AP) — Authorities resumed searching by ground and from the air Wednesday for a grizzly bear that killed a camper in a western Montana town in a pre-dawn attack. Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks spokesperson Greg Lemon says a helicopter crew was flying over the area around the small town of Ovando in pursuit of the bear. It will be killed if found. Ovando is a community of fewer than 100 people at the edge of the sprawling Bob Marshall wilderness. Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles says the bear wandered into the victim’s camping area a couple of times before Tuesday’s fatal mauling. The victim’s identity has not been released.