Parents of kidnapped students in Nigeria plea for help

KANO, Nigeria (AP) — Praying, crying and waiting for news about their children, the parents of more than 120 Nigerian students abducted by armed bandits at the Bethel Baptist High School in the nation’s northern Kaduna state have been gathering at the school awaiting updates about their children. A group of gunmen stormed the school early Monday, at around 2 a.m., shooting sporadically as they kidnapped the students. Kaduna State Governor El-Rufai said that two security guards lost their lives while battling the kidnappers. The Rev. Ishaya Jangado, head of the Kaduna Baptist Conference said he spoke with the students who confirmed that they were fine and among 121 kidnapped.