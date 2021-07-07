Person of interest in deadly shooting of Dodgeville man in custody

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police said Wednesday evening a person of interest in the deadly shooting of Keshaun Q. Davis-Williams, 22, was taken in to custody on unrelated charges.

A search warrant was served at the person's home as part of the ongoing investigation.

Williams was shot and killed at the BP in the 4500 block of Verona Road, shortly before 1 a.m. Monday.

The Dodgeville man was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The medical examiner's office reported the autopsy showed Davis-Williams died from homicidal firearm-related trauma.