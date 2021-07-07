Recovery efforts continue for missing boater on Wisconsin River

SPRING GREEN (WKOW) -- Family and friends remember Parker Kruse even as recovery efforts continue for the 22-year-old boater thrown overboard Saturday after trying to help another boater.

Janna Johnson, Parker's aunt said, "I feel like Parker was a hero that day, and all of the heroes that now came to his came to our rescue in his rescue, and, and we just can't thank them enough."

Several rescue organizations now join family and loved ones all hoping to bring home Parker Kruse.

Melinda Clark with Minnesota Wisconsin K9 Search and Rescue said, "That's what we train our dogs to do to get out here and do what we can to bring that closure for them."

Minnesota Wisconsin K9 Search and Rescue along with Bruce's Legacy and Wings of Hope and are just a few organizations here to help search for Parker in the unyielding Wisconsin river.

Clark said, "Water is very difficult, especially in the river because the river moves so fast. There were areas out there today, where we went from, like two feet of water to nine feet of water within six feet of driving it."

Recreational boaters from the tight-knit community of Spring Green have joined the recovery efforts.

Joni Johnson-Kropp. Parker's aunt said, "I put an S-O-S out on Facebook and I don't know how many came to the rescue because i'm like, we need boats to go up and down and that's what they did."

Even as the wait continues for Kruse's family, they have a stern warning for others who intend to boat on the Wisconsin River to prevent future tragedies.

Johnson-Kropp said, "This river is so dangerous. You have to wear a life jacket. that's the only thing that can possibly have your life. if you go on this water is a life jacket."

A vigil for Parker Kruse was held Wednesday night at the Wisconsin Riverside Resort.