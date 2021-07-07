Scattered shower and storm chances continue, drier for Thursday

MADISON (WKOW) - Showers and storms started early this morning for portions of Southern WI, mainly for areas north of Madison. As the day continues, so do rain chances but for certain areas more than others.

As a frontal boundary pushes southward, scattered showers and storms will continue to move there too.

Showers and storms chances are higher for Madison south this afternoon into tonight.

Chances become highest during the afternoon, also becoming a bit more organized and potentially widespread.

As we enter the evening hours and tonight, chances remain for areas mainly east/southeast/south of Madison. While light showers could still pull through at times in the south central region.

There is a risk of severe weather for some today, mainly the SE corner of Green County, very south portion of Dane Co., and for Rock and Walworth counties. The main threat being potentially gusty, damaging winds.

While the threat of severe weather is low, there's a chance for some to receive beneficial rain.

Some portions could see around 1/2 inch., while others could see 1/10 of an inch or even little to none.

Temperatures remain widespread in values, with the northern half of the region much cooler than the rest and potentially not even hitting the 70s today. While others, mainly south of Madison, are still in the 80s part of the day.

It isn't until tonight, once the boundary passes, that all of us feel the cooler and drier air in place.

Thursday will be drier, milder for all and less humid.

Shower and storm chances return Friday likely, with a potential for chances into the weekend.

Low confidence right now on the shower timing and where it would hit, there is a chance it completely misses the region and stays south.