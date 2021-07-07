Shelter in place warning issued for neighbors living near CP Railyard in Portage due to possible gas leak

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Authorities in Columbia County have issued a Shelter In Place warning for people living near the CP Rail Yard at 400 W. Oneida St. in Portage due to a possible gas leak at the railyard.

The order was issued around 8 p.m.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the warning is in place for people living within the area bounded by Dewitt St. & Armstrong St., and the length of W. Oneida St. and W. Marion St.