Shooting of star Dutch reporter raises European concern

AMSTERDAM (AP) — European leaders and lawmakers are expressing dismay after a veteran Dutch crime reporter was shot in the head in downtown Amsterdam following a TV appearance. Peter R. de Vries was was fighting for his life in an Amsterdam hospital after the Tuesday night shooting. Police said two suspects remained in custody Wednesday, while a third was let go. The motive for the attack was not disclosed. As a journalist, the 64-year-old de Vries has been celebrated for his courageous reporting on the Dutch underworld. The shooting shocked the Netherlands and struck a chord elsewhere in Europe, where such attacks on journalists are rare. Media rights advocates demanded that the perpetrators be brought to justice.