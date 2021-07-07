South Africa’s ex-leader asks top judge to delay his arrest

NKANDLA, South Africa (AP) — Former South African president Jacob Zuma has launched a last-ditch bid to avoid prison by asking the country’s acting chief justice to delay an order for his arrest. Zuma’s lawyers have written to the country’s acting chief justice to issue an order postponing his arrest, which is to take place by Wednesday midnight as instructed by the country’s apex court, the Constitutional Court. Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison last week for contempt because he defied a court order for him to testify before a judicial commission investigating widespread allegations of corruption during his time as the country’s president, from 2009 to 2018.