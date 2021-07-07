Special Weather Statement issued July 7 at 12:50PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Special Weather Statement issued July 7 at 12:50PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WINew
WIZ070-071-071815-
Walworth-Racine-
…A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL WALWORTH AND
WESTERN RACINE COUNTIES…
At 1250 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Browns Lake,
or 8 miles southeast of East Troy, moving east at 20 mph.
Pea size hail is possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Union Grove, Wind Lake, Rochester, Yorkville, Browns Lake, Eagle
Lake, Waterford North, Bohners Lake, Burlington, Waterford, Honey
Creek, Kansasville and North Cape.