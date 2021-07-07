Stocks gain early, led by tech companies; bond yields drop

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are mostly higher Wednesday morning, with the S&P 500 coming off its first down day after seven consecutive gains. The benchmark index rose 0.3%, led by gains in technology companies. The Dow also rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq gained 0.4%. Bank stocks were falling again due to another drop in bond yields. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.32% as the bond market signals it’s less worried about inflation. Overseas markets were mixed, with London, Frankfurt and Shanghai advancing while Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul declined. Oil prices rebounded, pushing benchmark U.S. crude up 0.5%.