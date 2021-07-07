Skip to Content

Study: Northwest heat wave impossible without climate change

5:29 pm

A quick scientific study finds that the recent deadly heat wave in the Pacific Northwest would be virtually impossible without climate change. Wednesday’s study from a team of international scientists says the chance of the record-smashing heat experienced in late June was at least 150 times more likely because of fossil fuel emissions. It is still a once-in-a-millennium event now. But scientists warn that it will happen every five to 10 years or so around mid-century if carbon pollution continues. The study also finds that climate change added 3.6 degrees to the heat. The study is not yet peer reviewed.

Associated Press

