Trump-allied lawmaker opens Pennsylvania election audit plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state senator who has helped spread former President Donald Trump’s falsehoods about fraud in last year’s presidential election is asking at least three counties to submit to a “forensic investigation” of the 2020 election and May’s primary election. Republican Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County sent letters to York and Tioga counties and Philadelphia, with a sweeping, five-page information request. Counties were asked to respond by July 31 with a plan to comply. Mastriano warned that he could issue subpoenas to holdout counties with a majority vote of his Senate committee. No county election board, prosecutor or state official has raised a concern over election fraud in November’s election in Pennsylvania.