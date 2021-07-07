Two locals teamed up to create a pop up art gallery for local artists

MADISON (WKOW) -- A pop-up art gallery will be launching on July 23 for local artists.

After being locked in her house all day due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dominican Sister Isabel Rafferty started coming to Michael's Frozen Custard shop for decaf Iced Lattes. She eventually befriended the owner, Michael, and in their daily conversations she explained to him her love for art. She had planned to have a art show at the Sinsinawa Sister's Motherhouse, but it was too far from the public.

Michael pointed to a former Mexican restaurant across from his building and offered the building to her.

Since then, Rafferty has been preparing the building for the gallery's grand opening. "It's a lovely big space with walls that were suitable for hanging. And I know there are a lot of local artists who may not have the opportunity to show their work," Rafferty said.

Four local artists have agreed to display their work in hopes of making a profit. "I hope it will also encourage them to keep making stuff because they'll have a place to do it. I don't know how long this will be. I'm hoping that is at least six or seven or eight or nine or more shows," Rafferty said.

She hopes to have monthly weekend shows for local artists and then during the week having free opportunities for children and adult to create art.

Rafferty also hopes, "...that other landlords throughout the city who have vacant properties would also consider doing what Michael is doing for the local community. That would be wonderful."

For more information on how your art can be featured, email popupgallerymadison@gmail.com