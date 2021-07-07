UK court allows US to appeal denial of Assange’s extradition

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s High Court has granted the U.S. government permission to appeal a decision that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange cannot be sent to the United States to face espionage charges. The judicial office said Wednesday that the case would be listed for a High Court hearing. No date has been set. In January, a lower court judge refused an American request to send Assange to the U.S. to face spying charges over WikiLeaks’ publication of secret military documents a decade ago. The judge denied extradition on health grounds, saying Assange was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions. Assange remains in a London prison pending the U.S. appeal.