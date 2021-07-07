UN agency begins to distribute food rations in Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The families of Venezuelan school children living in poverty have begunreceiving food rations from a United Nations agency. The parents or guardians of children under the age of 6 in the northwest Venezuelan state of Falcón received a monthly ration for each child of rice, lentils, iodized salt and vegetable oil. The take-home packages distributed by the World Food Program are part of an agreement with the Venezuelan government meant to feed about 185,000 children this year. The agency will provide school meals, invest in school cafeterias and train staff in food safety standards under the agreement, but it’s giving out rations initially because schools are closed.