UW System awards $1 million in scholarships to nearly 300 students

MADISON (WKOW) - The Wisconsin Regents Opportunity Scholarship is a new program that provides scholarships to underrepresented and deserving UW System students.

According to an announcement from UW System President Tommy Thompson, nearly 300 students are a part of the inaugural group for the program receiving a share of $1 million in scholarships.

Students receive the scholarship after being nominated by their universities.

“This new scholarship program will become a UW System cornerstone as we redirect resources to benefit students,” Thompson said. “It will help us diversify our student body by recruiting more students, ensuring they continue their studies, and providing financial help for the final push toward graduation.”

The scholarship is said to take in consideration overcoming adversity, demonstrating financial need, and records of merit for academics, personal achievement and community service.

Each of the System's universities are receiving of $77,000 in funding. The scholarships range from $1,000 to nearly $9,000.