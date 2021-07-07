Victim in July 4 shooting identified

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Medical examiner has identified the woman who died on Sunday after an early morning shooting.

She was identified as Keairra C. Fields, 31, of Madison. The preliminary cause of death as determined from an autopsy is homicidal firearm related trauma.

Authorities said she died after being shot Sunday at an apartment building in the 1700 block of Onsgard Road.

The death remains under investigation.