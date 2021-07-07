Waunakee restaurant to stay open after owner’s death

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- Rex Endres owned Rex's Innkeeper in Waunakee for more than 30 years. After his sudden death Monday, one long-time employee said there's a void in the community.

"His presence in the community is so huge," Karen Haag said. "It's like the community is suffering."

Haag told 27 News she has known Endres since she was a child, and she has worked at the restaurant with him for decades.

"[He was] truly like a brother, and he's been a brother to a lot of people," she said.

Haag said the past year was stressful for Endres because of the pandemic and local health orders that kept restaurants closed.

"When COVID hit, it was like the business stopped," she said. "That was so hard on him … but he said, 'I'm not closing. if we're just doing carry out, that's what we're doing. I will not lock the doors.'"

Haag said that mission is continuing oeven after Endres' death because Rex's Innkeeper will stay open.

"We want to honor his legacy, so, we've all committed to do what it takes to keep this place going," she said. "We want to do this, he would want us to do this, I think, and I think the community would want us to keep going. It's definitely been a staple in Waunakee."

Community members came out in droves Wednesday night to show their support for Endres' friends and family, who planned a vigil in the restaurant's parking lot.

Haag said that support is a testament to the man Endres was.

"He is truly one of the best men I have ever known," she said. "I feel very blessed that he was in my life, and a lot of people feel that way. The community feels that way, and, because of him, I know my life is richer."