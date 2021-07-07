Will we need COVID-19 booster shots? UW Health weighs in

MADISON (WKOW) — Studies show COVID-19 protection lasts at least six months. What happens after?

Booster shots are additional doses of vaccine following an initial vaccination series to extend the immunity they provide. Since the COVID-19 vaccines are novel – as is the virus they fight, SARS-CoV-2 – there is still no clear evidence about the need for a booster shot.

Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend boosters for any COVID-19 vaccine, indicating that the need for and timing of COVID-19 booster doses have not been established. It may be a while until those recommendations are made, according to Dr. Jim Conway, medical director, UW Health Immunization Program, and professor of pediatrics and infectious disease specialist, UW School of Medicine and Public Health.

“There is still so much to learn – how long immunity persists after vaccines, what kinds of reactions people might have with additional doses, and do the vaccines need to be updated for new strains of SARS-CoV2 – that it’s just too soon to know whether we will all need to have booster shots like we do for the flu,” he said.

However, there are scenarios in the future where booster shots could make sense to employ, Conway said. Examples could include boosters for select groups who have immune-weakening diseases such as HIV, organ transplants or cancer and who may not receive full protection from the initial COVID-19 immunization, or more widespread boosters if they are needed to respond to emerging variants.

For now, the priority needs to be continuing to provide vaccines to the unvaccinated – both locally and globally, Conway said.