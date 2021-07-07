Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program now cover internet bills

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program is expanding to cover another utility for qualifying households: internet bills.

“The past year and a half has underscored the fact that access to affordable high-speed internet is a necessity to how we live, learn, and work,” said Gov. Evers said in a press release. “This additional resource coupled with our recent announcement of Broadband Access funding across the state should go a long way toward helping folks remain connected, make ends meet, and bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Eligible residents include:

One or more individuals within the household has qualified for unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced other financial hardship due, directly or indirectly, to the COVID-19 pandemic;

One or more individuals within the household can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; and

A household income at or below 80 percent of county median income.

Those in Dane County and the city of Madison should apply directly to the local government's rental assistance provider.

The program provides rental and utility assistance to households affected by the pandemic and has so far distributed $38 million to nearly 11,000 households.