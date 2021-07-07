Witness turns rescuer as cars collide, catch fire on interstate near Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) - Among those of a maze of motorists suddenly stopping on I-39/90 Tuesday as a chain reaction crash unfolded was Janesville's Paul Matchett.

"And then we could see the plume of smoke starting to rise," Matchett said.

Matchett's photos from the scene of the roadway chaos near Janesville show incredible damage, with crashed, burned vehicles strewn across lanes. But authorities said no lives were lost.

"It could have been a lot worse," Matchett says. "There were a lot of bystanders that were there initially in the first couple of cars behind the accident springing into action.."

Matchett himself sprang into action. He's part of a non-profit, disaster relief group and has also worked as a firefighter and emergency medical technician in the past.



"I probably shouldn't have gotten as close as I did without proper protective equipment, but in a situation like that we pretty much had to do what we needed to be done," Matchett said.



For Matchett, that was going car-to-car to ensure the safety of other drivers and passengers, and helping one driver who was hurt despite the car's air bags deploying.



But Matchett said leading the way were firefighters from Janesville and other trained personnel, including a State Patrol member he followed to victims, Inspector Anthony Winscher.

"That was probably one of the craziest, heroic things that I've seen, have the privilege of seeing a trooper do," Machett says of Winscher. "He absolutely showed no regard for his personal safety really. He was more concerned about the victims."

Authorities said several people were hospitalized. They say eight vehicles crashed, including a semi-truck.

Matchett says one woman was rescued by a tow truck driver from Illinois and asked if anyone knew the man. By that time, the rescuer had left. Matchett says the man's efforts and the woman's gratitude typified the response to the highway danger.



"What was needed to be done was done for the greater good," he said.



