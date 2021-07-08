Anonymous tip leads to arrest in Madison shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police say an anonymous tip led them to a suspect in Wednesday's shooting in Madison, in which a man was shot in the arm.

Amanda K. Lenti, 32, was arrested with the help of deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

Police were called to the area of E. Gorham St. and N. Blount St. near James Madison Park Wednesday morning for a report of a shooting. Police found a 36-year-old man who had been shot in the arm. He was taken to the hospital.