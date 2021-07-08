Asian stocks fall after Fed discusses cut in US stimulus

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have declined after the Federal Reserve discussed a possible reduction in U.S. stimulus and Japanese officials recommended declaring a coronavirus state of emergency during the Olympics. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong retreated while Sydney advanced. Wall Street closed at a record high overnight, boosted by technology, industrial and health care stocks. Japanese officials recommended the state of emergency due to a surge in infections. South Korea reported a one-day record increase of 1,275 new cases. The Fed released minutes of its latest meeting that gave an upbeat view of the U.S. economic outlook and showed board members discussed how and when they might reduce bond purchases that inject money into the financial system.