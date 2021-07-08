Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer’s basketball roots are in Arizona

PHOENIX (WKOW) -- Most of Arizona is rooting for the Suns as they chase their first NBA championship. The lone exception may be a small town 90 miles east of Flagstaff called Holbrook.

That is where Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer grew up. He learned the game there from his father who coached the high school team for over 20 years. The court is named after him.

Budenholzer still gives back to his hometown of 5,000 and even funds a scholarship at the high school. He says it's special to reach his career milestone in his home state.

"To be from a small town in Northern Arizona and have that support and to feel how supportive and proud everybody is to be in our home state. Yeah, it's special. I would be lying or living in a cave if i didn't feel it or see it. Very appreciative of that love and support," said Budenholzer.

Budenholzer admits he grew up a Suns fan. Ironically he is now trying to beat that team in the NBA Finals.