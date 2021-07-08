Cloudy and cool day ahead

MADISON (WKOW) - Don't let today's clouds fool you, we stay dry, but there are rain chances in the forecast.



SET UP

One weather system departs which brought very beneficial rain to the region.

Now, we stay rain-free ahead of another weather system which will bring more rain chances before the end of the workweek.

TODAY

Areas of mist and fog early then mostly cloudy and cool with a high around 70°.

TONIGHT

Clearing later this evening and cool overnight with temps in the mid 50s.



FRIDAY

Partly sunny with a few showers possible, mainly west and highs in the mid 70s.



SATURDAY

Partly sunny with a chance for showers, especially south, and highs in the mid 70s.



SUNDAY

Partly sunny with a chance for showers, especially south, and highs in the mid 70s.



MONDAY

Partly sunny with a chance for showers and highs in the upper 70s.



TUESDAY

Partly sunny and warmer with an afternoon storm possible. High temperatures in the low 80s.



WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny with an afternoon storm possible. High temperatures in the low 80s.



