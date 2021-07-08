Community leaders rally against F-35 fighter jet placement in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) — Government officials, local leaders, and community members rallied Thursday against new military fighter jets being placed at Truax Field in Madison.

In April 2020, the Wisconsin Air National Guard selected Madison’s 115th Fighter Wing to obtain F-35 jets. Basing the F-35 jets in Madison has been opposed by large coalitions of groups including the Madison Common Council ,which voted before the Air Force's decision to approve a resolution opposing the jets.

Opponents of the jets are worried about potential environmental hazards, including the use of firefighting foam with PFAs. An Environmental Impact Statement released by the U.S. Air Force also emphasized the impact of the jets on low income and minority communities, as well as potential harm to children and their ability to learn, and combat veterans, including those with PTSD.

"I think sometimes the people who are not going to be directly affected think, 'Oh, well, it's just more airplane noise.' And that is not true," said State Senator Kelda Roys (D-Madison). "This is not just a little bit louder, or a little bit more, this is a completely different assault."

Supporters of the F-35s say the jets will be a boost to the local economy by keeping Truax Field running for at least the next 30 years.

The first jets are expected to arrive in late 2023.